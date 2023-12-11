Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford raises £4,000 at Christmas fair
Traditional festive fun brought in almost £4,000 for primary school funds.
Members of the Parents Teachers and Friends Association at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford hosted a Christmas fair on Saturday (December 9).
Families took part in a number of traditional games and enjoyed performances by the school choir and country dancers.
Committee member Sam Hammond said: “All the money we have raised during the past couple of years has been spent on a new trim trail, so funds from the fair will go back into the coffers for the school’s next big project which is likely to be new IT equipment.
“We’d like to thank all the volunteers who helped on the day. It was so worthwhile to see the children enjoying themselves. They loved it.”
Have you got a news story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk