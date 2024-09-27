Chaos on A1 in Lincolnshire and Rutland after three crashes on stretch of road between Stamford and Grantham
Drivers travelling on the A1 this afternoon (Friday, September 27) are facing delays after three separate crashes.
Police were called to a two-car crash on the A1 northbound at Great Ponton at 1.50pm.
A second crash on the road was reported 15 minutes after at Colsterworth and involved multiple vehicles.
As a result of the two crashes, traffic is queuing from Stoke Rochford to past South Witham.
Traffic has also come to a standstill on the A1 southbound near Stamford after a two-vehicle crash.
“There are no injuries, no arrests and officers are still at the scene,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.
There are queues from Wothorpe to Great Casterton, with Google reporting a crash near Burghley Park.