Drivers travelling on the A1 this afternoon (Friday, September 27) are facing delays after three separate crashes.

Police were called to a two-car crash on the A1 northbound at Great Ponton at 1.50pm.

A second crash on the road was reported 15 minutes after at Colsterworth and involved multiple vehicles.

There have been a number of crashes on the A1 this afternoon. Picture: Stock.

As a result of the two crashes, traffic is queuing from Stoke Rochford to past South Witham.

Traffic has also come to a standstill on the A1 southbound near Stamford after a two-vehicle crash.

“There are no injuries, no arrests and officers are still at the scene,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.

There are queues from Wothorpe to Great Casterton, with Google reporting a crash near Burghley Park.



