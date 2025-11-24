Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and drugs offences.

The arrests came after police pulled over a car in Deeping St James on Saturday night (November 22) at 9.35pm.

Police made four arrests. Photo: iStock

The burglary matter in question follows an incident in Walcot Way in Stamford on Friday night, with police still trying to piece together what was taken and appealing for witnesses to help their investigation.

The four people arrested were:

*A 19-year-old man from Market Deeping. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and on suspicion of burglary.

*A 19-year-old man from Peterborough, who was arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, on suspicion of burglary, and on suspicion of drug-driving.

*A 20-year-old man from Glinton. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and on suspicion of burglary.

*A 17-year-old Market Deeping boy, who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and on suspicion of burglary.

All four remain in custody.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation into the Stamford burglary is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 396 of November 22.

They are particularly keen to hear from people who saw suspicious activity, or has dashcam or CCTV footage in Walcot Way between 6.30pm and 7pm on November 21.

Witnesses can also email PC Simon Nash at simon.nash@lincs.police.uk quoting the same incident number as above.