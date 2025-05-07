Three men are in custody on suspicion of burglary after a van was stopped on the A47.

Lincolnshire response officers were alerted to a white Renault Master van and a car travelling in convoy between Duddington and the A1 at 12.24am today (Wednesday, May 7).

The vehicles were stopped by roads policing and armed response officers and two ride-on lawn mowers were found in the van.

Police officers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Anyone with information on rural machinery thefts that may assist police with their investigation can email Sgt Thomas Smith using Thomas.Smith@lincs.police.uk and quoting incident 395 of May 6.

People can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 395 of May 6.