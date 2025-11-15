Three men are nearing the end of their challenge to complete 12 half marathons in a year for a prostate cancer charity.

Giles Polito, James Parker and Mark Smith from Stamford have set themselves the goal, and while they are running some events together, coordinating the diaries of three working people means others they are ‘going alone’.

Last month Giles completed the Palma Half Marathon in Mallorca in 1hr 23mins, not only taking another step towards the target, but coming 37th overall in a race that attracted more than 3,800 entries.

From left, Giles Polito, James Parker and Mark Smith. Photo: Submitted

The event started in front of the city’s cathedral and offered sea views and ‘perfect’ running conditions. Others have been tougher - the off-road ‘Tour of Bradwell’ in Derbyshire Giles described as ‘horrible’ - while the Norfolk Coastal Trail Marathon brought ‘amazing scenery’.

Giles, a freelance marketing consultant, ran his first marathon 25 years ago in London; his dad had been one of the 6,255 who crossed the finish line at the first London Marathon in 1981.

This year he joined Stamford Striders Running Club, which he described as “a revelation”. “It’s friendly and it’s fun and I look forward to going along,” he added.

Giles Polito, left, and Mark Smith. Photo: Submitted

Giles, James and Mark decided to to support the charity Prost8 UK after a friend was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Incidents of prostate cancer are high in guys our age but few of us know the symptoms to look out for,” said Giles.

“The friend is keen to spread the word about getting checked, and now goes to speak at events to raise awareness. I’m inspired by him to do something to highlight the topic to more people and increase awareness.

Prost8 UK is campaigning for more focused treatments for prostate cancer, such as ultrasound or cryotherapy, and is donating treatment suites to the NHS.

According to the NHS, prostate cancer usually starts to grow on the outer part of the prostate gland and therefore symptoms can be slow to develop.

When they do, they can include difficulty urinating and erectile dysfunction, caused by the cancer growth pressing on the urethra, although there can be less serious causes, such as an enlarged prostate gland, which is common in men over 50.

Giles, James and Mark are more than half way to meeting their fundraising target of £1,000. To donate people can visit their JustGiving page at tinyurl.com/GilesJamesMark

From left, Giles Polito, James Parker and Mark Smith. Photo: Submitted

