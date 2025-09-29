Most people have heard of the ‘Thursday Murder Club’, Richard Osman’s quirky care home crime bestseller, but there is a hidden gem for a younger generation that meets on the same day.

‘Thursday Mum Club’ is a weekly gathering for mums and their babies, run voluntarily by 41-year-old Sarah Harrington, that is marking its first anniversary this month (September).

The free sessions at Stamford Arts Centre run from 9.30am to 11.30am and include safe play mats, baby toys and crafts to help inspire young minds, and a coffee and cake deal ‘pick-me-up’ for the parents.

Members of the Thursday Mum Club at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street. Photo: Iliffe Media

A mother of two, Sarah understands the importance of having a strong support system, regardless of a child’s age.

“I set up the club to provide a safe, cosy space where mums could just ‘be’, without having to worry about disturbing others – a place where they could build the ‘village’ that mums, especially new ones, really need,” she said.

Sarah puts emphasis on the non-judgemental and welcoming environment of the sessions, making them an inclusive space.

Sarah Harrington with her son, Rowan. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We have mums with babies of all ages – they could be a two-and-a-half-week-old baby, or toddlers running around.

“We’ll make them feel welcome. The slightly older ones will explore a little bit, and Stamford Arts Centre is great for that – they don’t mind.”

She added that some mums continue to pop in even after their children have started nursery or school.

As for the inspiration behind starting the club, Sarah points out the lack of spaces where mums can get together and simply chat and let babies play.

“I had some spare time, so I thought – why not set something up?” she said.

That’s exactly what Leah Robertson, 36, who has a one-year-old, appreciates about the weekly meet-ups.

“I don’t know many other groups in Stamford that are focused on mums, apart from the Children’s Centre Breastfeeding group,” she said.

“I thought it was a nice thing to come to and be focused on mums rather than the babies.”

Leah first heard about the club through Facebook. When she decided to give it a try, her baby was only four or five months old.

“It gets you out of the house, it’s focused on mum’s well-being, and the Arts Centre is quite central as well,“ she said.

Sarah understands some mums might feel nervous about coming to a new group and trying to fit in, but she assures people she has been there too and advises mums to ‘pop in’, get to know other people at their own pace, and not feel they have to stay too long.

“There’s no pressure. And if people do end up swapping numbers and making friends, then that’s a bonus,” she said.

Ready to celebrate the first anniversary of the Thursday Mum Club. Photo: Iliffe Media

Thursday Mum Club runs during term time, with occasional sessions in the summer. Additionally, Sarah invites local service providers for babies and mums to come along and share their expertise.

Sarah manages to organise the club by having ‘ring-fenced’ Thursday mornings to focus on it, alongside running her business, The Bold Butterfly, which helps mums return to work after maternity leave with confidence.

by Lera Dolzhenko