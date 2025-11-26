The right height for a car park ticket machine was called into question earlier this week.

Coun Max Sawyer told members of Stamford Town Council on Monday that some car park users had complained of the machines being too low, and having to stoop to use them.

Ticket machines’ heights in South Kesteven District Council’s car parks can be adjusted, but with the display at 120cm off the ground they should be accessible to wheelchair users.

The pay and display machine at Scotgate car park in Stamford

Coun Sawyer said: “Although they rightly conform to disability needs, it is quite likely many wheelchair users do not need to buy a ticket because they have a blue badge for parking.”