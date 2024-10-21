Tickets for Battle Proms 2025 have gone on sale with a discount for picnic-goers who book early.

Thousands of fans visit Stamford each July for the spectacular Battle Proms Picnic Concert and tickets bought before the end of the month will receive a 30% discount.

Returning on Saturday, July 12, for its 20th annual concert overlooking stunning Burghley House, The Battle Proms will feature music from film, TV and the musicals alongside much-loved classical favourites, all performed by the New English Concert Orchestra.

Battle Proms 2024

Belles at Battle Proms 2024

The audience will also be treated to vintage vocals from the Battle Proms Belles, a meticulously choreographed aerial display by the iconic Grace Spitfire, and breathtaking displays by The Red Devils Parachute Team, The Worcestershire Cavalry and over 200 live firing cannons! The concert culminates in a jubilant flag-waving sing-along finale with Jerusalem, Rule Brittania!, Land of Hope and Glory and more under a sky of dazzling fireworks.

The fireworks at Battle Proms 2024

The parachute display at Battle Proms 2024

Book your tickets at www.battleproms.com.

Since 2004 Battle Proms concerts around the UK have raised well over half a million pounds for military charities. In 2018 The Battle Proms teamed up with SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity, who offer lifelong support for our Forces and their families, whenever and wherever it is needed. Battle Proms concerts have now helped to raise £294,910 for this charity, and over £629,800 for military charities to date.