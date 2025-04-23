Tickets are on sale for Defender Burghley Horse Trials - and there will be a fresh look to the famous cross-country course.

Membership and general admission tickets are available today (April 23) for the four-day event near Stamford which takes place from September 4 to September 7.

The event combines sport, luxury shopping and food in the setting of Burghley’s historic park.

The 2024 Defender Burghley winner Ros Canter. Photo: DBHT/Peter Nixon

Course designer Derek di Grazia is reversing the direction of the cross-country course and including many new fences, which will provide competitors with a test of partnership between horse and rider.

Event director Martyn Johnson said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to Defender Burghley in September for an extravaganza of exceptional sport, entertainment, shopping and a truly great day out.

“Derek di Grazia’s new-look cross-country course will provide athletes and horses with a different and fascinating test, and we have many exciting additions to the Burghley programme to announce in the coming months.”

Zara Tindall on Class Affair last year

To see a full timetable for the horse trials or to book tickets, visit: www.burghley-horse.co.uk.

Will you be going? Let us know in the comments.



