Farmers are offering people the chance to cuddle and bottle feed their lambs this Easter.

Bowthorpe Park Farm near Manthorpe will be open to visitors during the next two weeks.

They will be able to see what happens on a working farm, visit the lambing shed and maybe even witness a live birth.

Helpers on the farm have a rewarding job - Abbey Simmons, Grace Palmer Brown and Caitlin Morris

During a 15-minute slot they will spend time in the lambing shed learning how to handle a lamb before giving them a cuddle. Visitors can then enjoy everything else the farm has to offer including highland cows, pigs, goats, chickens, a straw pit and Bowthorpe’s great oak.

Peter Rabbit will be paying a visit and there will be an Easter bunny trail to follow around the farmyard.



The lambing event runs from Saturday, April 5 until Monday, April 21. Tickets cost £9.50 for anyone aged three plus and £3.50 for children aged two and under.

Bottle feeding sessions are also available. Tickets cost £17.50 for participants and £9.50 for accompanying adults without bottle feeding.

For more details or to book a slot visit www.bowthorpeparkfarm.co.uk/events

