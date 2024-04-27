A scout has been recognised for his resilient attitude after being diagnosed with a painful health condition.

Eric Burrows rubbed shoulders with scouting ambassadors Bear Gylls and Ellie Simmonds during an event to celebrate his meritorious conduct award.

The 12-year-old was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis in July 2020 and has had numerous tests and treatments since then to manage the condition, which causes pain and swelling in his hands, knees and ankles.

Eric Burrows

Eric was nominated for the award by his former cub leader Pauline Jones who admired his determination to live life as normal without the condition holding him back.

Only 60 meritorious conduct awards are presented to UK scouts each year.

Pauline said: “I had heard about these awards and when I saw the way Eric reacted to his diagnosis at the age of 10, I just knew he deserved one.

Eric was selected to meet chief scout Bear Grylls

“He was his usual cheerful self and despite the treatments being so painful and distressing, he just carried on with life and doesn’t give up when others might. He has continued to be a helpful member of the group and even took part in the junior Rat Race.”

Eric’s award was announced during a three-day scout camp in Burghley Park last May.

District chairman Howard Nelson said: “I met Eric whilst I was acting group scout leader and would have never known that he was suffering from arthritis as his attitude to getting on with life is so positive.

“He is a fine example to us all of overcoming adversity and making the best of life despite the challenges that it may present.”

Eric (second from left) demonstrated shelter building at a scout event.

On Sunday Eric attended the annual Scout Association’s Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle. The event has been held there since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St George's Day in recognition of St George being the patron saint of scouting.

Describing the recipients of this year’s meritorious conduct awards, the event programme states: “They’ve been tremendously brave in tricky situations. All of them have shown the true spirit of scouts and represented our values.”

Eric was one of only four award winners selected to meet chief scout Bear Grylls and the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Andrew Try. He also met Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds after the service.

Eric, a pupil at Stamford Welland Academy, said: “Bear asked me who I was with and what I got the award for and Ellie asked what I like best about scouts. I told her it was the camps.”

Eric attended the event with his parents John and Ann, who are also cub leaders with the 2nd Stamford group. Scout ambassadors Warwick Davis, Dwayne Fields and Megan Hines also took part.