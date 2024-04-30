Skateboarders and riders now have a new skatepark and outdoor gym thanks to a £100,000 grant.

Special guests and young people celebrated the opening of the new facility at the Gretton Recreation Ground with an official ceremony. Special guests at Saturday’s event included village resident UK Top BMX rider Millie Brooks, with international shredder - a scooter rider - Jay Sweet, together with the young people of the village, who all helped campaign and fundraise for the skatepark and outdoor gym.

The facilities were built by local skatepark firm Boardroom, and play equipment specialists Proludic who are based in the Midlands. The new facility was funded by a £100,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, and was further supported with small grants from the UK Shared Prosperity Funding via the North Northants Community Fund, the Gretton Parish Council, Arnold Clark Community Fund, and fundraising efforts in the village.

Millie Brooks and guests cut the ribbon at the opening of Gretton Skatepark. Photo: Pete Mason Photography

Tim Fox, chairperson of the Friends of Gretton Recreation Ground, said: “This vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider Gretton community. We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Arthur Earl at the opening of Gretton Skatepark. Photo: Pete Mason Photography

Isaac Wildman at the opening of Gretton Skatepark. Photo: Pete Mason Photography

Jay Sweet at the opening of Gretton Skatepark. Photo: Pete Mason Photography

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have supported the Parish Council in bringing this project to fruition, and it’s great to see the facility officially open. We hope the local community have hours of fun for many years to come and perhaps the skatepark may even inspire the next Olympic champion!”