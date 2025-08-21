The number of pupils achieving the top grades at a town school has risen compared with last year.

Thirty per cent of grades at Stamford School were at 9 to 8 – a five per cent increase on 2024.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent were at 9 to 7 and 70 per cent at 9 to 6, with a 100 per cent pass rate across the cohort.

Pupils at Stamford School have been collecting their GCSE results. Picture: Submitted

Chris Smith, deputy headteacher, said he was incredibly pleased with the GCSE achievements of the pupils this year.

He added: “Although they do not define our students, the accomplishments across the board are outstanding and this is a testament to the hard work, effort and resilience of our 2025 cohort of students.

“These results reflect the strength of Stamford’s academic provision and the supportive environment that enables students to thrive.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students and look forward to welcoming many of them back to Stamford Sixth Form in September.”