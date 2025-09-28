Although named 2025 winner of the Mercury Businessperson of the Year, Mark Story is adamant a ‘team effort’ is behind what he has achieved.

The owner of Story Electrical in Market Deeping collected his prize at the Mercury Business Awards 2025 on Friday evening (September 19), at a glittering ceremony held at Rutland Hall Hotel.

Businessperson of the Year category judge Laura Wilson from CLM in Ketton said she and colleague Victoria Magnall had really enjoyed reviewing the nominations for the Businessperson of the Year Award, learning about the challenges each had overcome, how they got through the covid pandemic, negotiated personal changes such as parenthood, and how they each keep up to date with changes within their sector.

Business Person of the Year Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping was presented his award by Laura Wilson director of CLM in Ketton. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Announcing the winner as Mark, Laura said he has been going the extra mile to support employees.

On stage, Mark reiterated what his nomination video had said - that the success of Story Electrical was very much a team effort and that he was grateful to his seven employees and all of his customers.

“Without the support of my team doing what they do, and my beautiful fiancee, I would not be here today,” he said.

To find out who all the winners are, click here

Speaking after leaving the stage, he added that it was ‘incredible’ to be a winner and that his trophy would be up in the office of the business this week.

Story Electrical began installing EV charging facilities in 2018, and once the covid pandemic passed the business has gone from strength to strength.