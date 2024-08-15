Pupils at a public school clocked up high scores in their A-levels and in the International Baccalaureate (IB), an alternative to the qualification.

The results at Oakham School included several pupils achieving 40 or more points out of a possible 45 in the IB, regarded as exceeding four A* grades at A-level, while one pupil scored 44 points.

Meanwhile, in A-levels and Btec, 20% were A* grades and 70% were A* to B grades.

Deputy headteacher Dr Leo Dudin said: “We are very proud of pupils’ results this year and while it is wonderful to see a healthy set of A* grades with many outstanding individual performances, it is also heartening to see other successes that show pupils achieving their potential, which is our ultimate academic goal. All are worthy of celebration.”

Headmaster Henry Price added: “I would like to commend our Form 7 leavers for their hard work and thank their parents and all the staff who have supported them in the classroom and beyond.

“Our purpose is to teach pupils the knowledge, skills and values to flourish at Oakham and beyond. I believe that this cohort is well set for all that lies ahead and we all wish them every success and happiness for the future.”