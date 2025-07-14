A seven week closure of Stamford Town Bridge has started today (Monday, July 14).

Contractors have closed the bridge linking High Street St Martin’s with the town centre this morning, with signs across the town warning of the closure.

Stamford Town Bridge on the first day of a seven week closure. Photo: Iliffe Media

The work is set to continue until Monday, September 1.

Lincolnshire County Council, responsible for highways, says the work is “essential” to waterproof the Grade II listed structure. It will cost about £200,000.

Here the council explains in full the reasons behind the lengthy closure.

