A shop owner has initiated a simple solution to help mitigate the negative effects of a town bridge closure.

Stamford Town Bridge has been closed for two weeks and is due to stay shut for for a further five while Lincolnshire County Council waterproofs it.

Although town centre businesses remain open, footfall has ‘about halved’ in St Mary’s Street since the work began, according to Samantha Drewery, who owns and runs the Marcia May shoe shop and a children’s store next door.

Samantha Drewery, owner of Marcia May shoe shop in St Mary's Street, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Samantha, who grew up in Stamford and established Marcia May 15 years ago, says people have not been coming into Stamford as they normally would, and customers had told her over the phone they “thought Stamford was closed”.

She feels Lincolnshire County Council’s diversion signs have been sending people around and away from the town centre. Rather than steering people away, she told the council its signs should tell people ‘car park this way’ and ‘town centre this way’ to ensure people still use shops and services.

Speaking to members of Stamford Town Council at their monthly meeting on Monday evening (July 28), also attended by Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind) representing Lincolnshire County Council, Samantha said she had tested the roadworks diversion signs in her car and found they took her in a full circle, but not to any of the town centre’s car parks.

Stamford Town Bridge works are underway. Photo: Supplied

“I just want people to know they can still come into town,” she said.

Following Samantha’s advice, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said on Tuesday that they were putting more signs in more locations, and the county council has decided to change the wordings to “Businesses and Car Parks Open as Usual”.

In a statement also issued on Tuesday, Coun Michael Cheyne (Reform), executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s important to remind everyone that these works are only on the town bridge itself.

“Businesses in the area are still open as usual in Stamford and it’s still very straightforward to get to St Mary’s Hill and St Mary’s Street for a great day out.

Stamford Town Bridge

“The car parks are fully open as you’d normally find in this historic and beautiful town, and I’d encourage everyone to continue using those local businesses in full.

“We will do our utmost to get these works completed as quickly as possible and while we crack on with that, I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone affected by these works for their patience and understanding.”

Last month Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Coun Kelham Cooke (Con), who both represents Stamford on Lincolnshire County Council, petitioned the county highways authority not to close the bridge completely during the planned work.

Ryhall Road in Stamford is due to be resurfaced from September 8. It is also scheduled by Lincolnshire County Council to take seven weeks.

