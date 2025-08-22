Stamford Town Bridge is due to reopen at lunchtime tomorrow (Saturday, August 23) after a closure to waterproof it.

The bridge has been closed for six weeks, while £200,000 of works to waterproof it have taken place.

Stamford Town Bridge is due to reopen on August 23. Photo: Supplied

Today Tarmac has been laid and the road lining crew has marked up the crossing. Traffic light engineers are due to return in the morning to switch the traffic lights back to their usual programme and once that is done, the bridge will reopen to vehicles and pedestrians.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is great news that we can get the bridge back into action a full week early due to the hard work of the teams onsite.

“If the last three parts of the plan go as expected, and we don’t get hit with any unforeseen elements that need addressing, then by tomorrow lunchtime Stamford’s landmark bridge will be back to full strength.

“I’ve been speaking to the project team and they assure me that if any issues do arise then it may mean that the bridge opens a little later, but we are still on course for Saturday to be the day the works are finished.

“This early end is the culmination of a lot of specialists who have worked extremely hard to not only make up time after rain and other issues came into play, but have kept up the pace to get this completed for the people of Stamford, and those who come to visit the town. I am very grateful to the bridge team for their efforts.

“And I am also very grateful indeed to everyone who has been affected by these vital works to keep the bridge useable for years to come. The patience and goodwill shown to the teams working on the bridge has been very much appreciated.

“Also, I would like to pass on my gratitude to the locals and businesses in the area who have been very understanding and supportive of these works. It has not been easy for any of us, but now these critical works are completed early, this section of the town will go back to acting as a main conduit across the river.”

The council said the original stone had been put back in the exact position it was removed from.