Stamford Town Bridge open again after roadworks shut it for six weeks
Stamford Town Bridge reopened today (Saturday), a week earlier than anticipated.
Work to waterproof the bridge has been completed and diversion signs removed.
The closure for six weeks has proved a headache for shopkeepers and business owners. Many felt the work and the signs accompanying it put people off coming into Stamford town centre.
Lincolnshire County Council budgeted £200,000 for the work, which has included resurfacing and repainting lines.
Work will start in September on ‘rebuilding’ Ryhall Road in Stamford, which includes a 25-mile diversion route.
Burghley Horse Trials will be taking place from September 4 to 7, and includes disruption to local traffic.