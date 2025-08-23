Stamford Town Bridge reopened today (Saturday), a week earlier than anticipated.

Work to waterproof the bridge has been completed and diversion signs removed.

The closure for six weeks has proved a headache for shopkeepers and business owners. Many felt the work and the signs accompanying it put people off coming into Stamford town centre.

Stamford Town Bridge shortly after it reopened. Photo: Iliffe Media

Lincolnshire County Council budgeted £200,000 for the work, which has included resurfacing and repainting lines.

Work will start in September on ‘rebuilding’ Ryhall Road in Stamford, which includes a 25-mile diversion route.

Burghley Horse Trials will be taking place from September 4 to 7, and includes disruption to local traffic.