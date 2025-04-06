A business which has developed alongside the ever-changing computer technology is celebrating 40 years.

When ACR Computer Maintenance opened in Scotgate, Stamford in 1985 computers were worlds apart from the technology we now know.

The domestic use of computers at that time was a rarity, so the focus was on powerful business computers, disk drives and printers as well as software development and maintenance.

Ian Jarvis and Ben Grindley at ACR Computers which is celebrating its 40th anniversary

But as technology evolved so did ACR, allowing it to continue for four decades - an anniversary which is being marked this month.

Ian Jarvis, owner, said: “We are really proud to be part of the Stamford community for this long.

“There aren’t many other businesses in town which can say they’ve been here this amount of time and in the same place.

ACR Computers has seen many changes over the years

“It’s a big achievement.”

ACR was founded by Stephen Green, who still owns the Scotgate building, before being taken over by Terry Enderson, who worked for the company as an engineer, in 1994.

Current owner Ian started with the company in the same year as a workshop engineer, having previously completed work experience there throughout secondary school and Stamford College. He took the reins from Terry in 2021 and became managing director.

Ian, who grew up in Stamford, said: “I have continued to enjoy it for all of these years.

“It gave me a lease of life when it became my own company.

“I’ve never been bored as there’s always something different to do and I love getting to interact with customers.”

ACR’s work now involves selling PCs, laptops, tablets and accessories as well as advice, repair and maintenance services.

“We are doing something right and still have the demand,” said Ian.

“Hopefully we will continue for another 40 years.”