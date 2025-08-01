Torrential rain did not result in flooding in areas of a town that have suffered previously.

Clearing and water-jetting of drains in Casterton Road, Stamford, carried out by Lincolnshire County Council after Scotgate businesses were flooded in previous wet weather, seems to have worked, Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind) told Stamford Town Council on Monday (July 28).

The drain maintenance programme is now being ‘accelerated’ following a visit by Lincolnshire County Council leader Sean Matthews (Reform - Tattershall) and the local highways manager.

Flooding in Scotgate and a blocked drain in Casterton Road, Stamford. Photos: Submitted

They met town councillor Max Sawyer and a resident who had brought the drain problems in Casterton Road to people’s attention.

Coun Cleaver added: “It should be noted that during the weekend of the July 19 and 20, 35mm of rain fell on Stamford, 7mm of it in a single half-hour period.

“Despite this, no properties were flooded, no vehicles were damaged, and there were no reports of injuries to people or their pets.”