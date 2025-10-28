A free afternoon of the arts was held as town groups celebrated the integration of its Ukrainian community.

Where The Heart Sings featured an uplifting mix of rap, poetry, dance, music and choral music at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday.

Sunflowers Choir perform. Photo: Larry Wilkes

The afternoon was organised by Stamford Diversity Group and funded by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation which was represented by Helen Cater in the audience.

“What an incredible celebration of culture, talent, and community spirit,” she said.

“We’re proud at Lincolnshire Community Foundation to support this amazing group in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council through the Ukrainian Refugee Integration Fund.”

Tāla Tarang (Mendi Singh - tabla and Eleanor Turner - harp). Photo: Larry Wilkes

Yvette Diaz-Munoz, of Stamford Diversity Group, Dr Chantal Radley of Anglia Ruskin University, Helen Cater from Lincolnshire Community Foundation, and Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler. Photo: Larry Wilkes

Among the programme was The Ukrainian School Band and the Sunflowers Choir which were both formed to allow Ukrainians, who had sought refuge here, to come together socially and perform using their own language and culture.

The Sunflowers Choir has become the subject of a community-based research project by Dr Chantal Radley, of Anglia Ruskin University, exploring how the choir provides support. and solidarity for its members.

The Stamford-based Ukrainian School Band. Photo: Larry Wilkes

Members of the Stamford-based Ukrainian School Band. Photo: Larry Wilkes

There was also a performance by Tala Tarang featuring Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner and tabla player Mendi Singh, as well as performances by Stamford poet laureates Caroline Avnit and Scott Coe, and rapper Paul Hunt (aka MC Oliver Twist).