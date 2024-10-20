With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Town council says thank you

Stamford Town Council has presented a certificate of appreciation to the Urban Group. The group has carried out a variety of projects around Stamford, including planting bulbs and other green projects.

To say thank you, the town council opted to present the certificate to Don Lambert, who is chairman of the group.

Maureen Jalili, chairman of the town council with Mr Lambert 10 years ago.

Hairdresser competes in major competition

A hairdresser from Stamford took to the stage on Monday as part of a major hairdressing competition.

Monet Whincop from Garie Nigel’s in Stamford, competed in the final of TIGI Inspirational Youth UK 2014 at Salon International at XL Arena in London.

Monet Whinsop taking part in the competition 10 years ago.

In the final Monet had to perform a demonstration of her cutting, colouring and styling skills, as well as providing a running commentary of spectators and a panel of judges.

Monet said: “It was absolutely amazing, I want to go back and do it all over again!”

Busy time for school pupils

Pupils at Stamford Endowed Schools have had a busy few weeks. Hockey players at Stamford High School learned how to improve their game strategy as they heard tips from GB Olympic bronze medallist Chloe Rogers.

Stamford School's rugby team with Brett Deacon 10 years ago.

From left - Charlotte O'Reilly, Gaby Brimley, Sophie Reeves, Lucy Barber and Millie Moyses 10 years ago.

The Olympic hockey player spent the day coaching teams and sharing her story on how she achieved success in the London Games.

Out of six schools which took part in a cross country competition, hosted by Brooke Priory School in Oakham, four team titles were won by Stamford Junior School.

Stamford had its most successful year with a team of 46 pupils from years three to six competing on a challenging course over fields and obstacles set to test - their stamina. Pupils at Stamford Junior School got to study their school in a more creative way when they drew it as part of the UK-wide Big Draw, which was set up to encourage people of all ages to see drawing as a way of understanding the world.

The French Consul Général de France à Londres, M Olivier Chambard was welcomed to the school to remember former French pupil Victor-André Grivel, who died in the First World War.

During his visit, M Chambard met A-level pupils who are studying French. He also spoke of his gratitude that the school had remembered one of his countrymen.

And finally, Stamford School achieved success in a rugby game against Bedford Modern after Leicester Tigers' legend Brett Deacon and Tosh Askew, an academy coach, coached them.

Competition for new school uniform

A newly rebranded school in Stamford is holding a competition for the public to design its new school uniform.

From left, Anthony Partington, head girl and boy Phoebe Carroll and Iain Brockbank and Lord Norton 10 years ago.

Stamford Welland Academy, which was formerly Stamford Queen Eleanor School, wants local residents to help design their new school uniform.

The new uniform will need to represent the school's two main values - quality and pride and incorporate the three different colours of the houses, which are red, green and blue.

The academy has also recently played host to a member of the House of Lords, who gave a speech about politics and Parliament.

The Lord Norton of Louth met with students for an hour to talk about the work and role of the House of Lords, followed by a question and answer session.

The academy was one of the few schools to be selected for the visit this year.

Principal Anthony Partington said: "This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to interact with someone who knows the parliamentary system inside out, as it can sometimes seem far removed from their daily lives."

25 years ago

John is new owner of pub

A new owner has taken the reins at the Danish Invader pub in Stamford.

John O'Reilly (front) with Nigsy the chef and Tony Baker the bar manager and the Bentley they are hiring out for weddings 25 years ago.

John O'Reilly (55), who is Scottish, has a number of plans for the pub. These include developing a restaurant with the capacity to serve food all day every day, a new beer

garden, a stag night slot for Thursday evenings, and a new dance floor.

Originally from Huntley, Scotland, John spent time living in Corby among its large Scottish community and ran a betting shop in Oundle before coming to Stamford.

“I was looking at a lot of pubs and I fancied this one. I want to make it a good family pub.

"I haven't had much chance to explore Stamford yet but there's a great crowd of people here," John said.

Cubs have fun with conkers

Nearly 70 cubs enjoyed knocking conkers out of each other last Friday night - but it was all good fun and, apart from a few bruised knuckles, no-one was hurt.

Cubs Jacob Riley, Timothy Darnes, Harley Whincop and Matthew Fox battling for conker supremacy 25 years ago.

The Cubs from four Stamford packs were competing in the annual autumn tournament, which was revived four years ago after a lapse of some years. This year, the 2nd Stamford

Kingfishers hosted the event at their Drift Road headquarters and welcomed contestants from the 2nd Stamford Kestrels, and the 4th and 6th Stamford packs.

Rosemary Candish, Akela of the 6th Stamfords, who brought the competition back to life, said the Cubs were not allowed to use their own conkers.

"I collected a bucketful from Burghley Golf Club so they hadn't been baked or soaked in vinegar," she said.

The tournament was held on a knockout format and the winner, won an engraved trophy which he can keep.

"They all had a lot of fun, although it was the younger boys who seemed to enjoy it most," Mrs Candish said.

Parenting network receives over £2,000

A Stamford scheme which helps parents deal with problems bringing up their children is expanding its work thanks to an award from the Millennium Commission.

Stamford Parenting Network has been given a family learning award of £2,440.

The Rev Rosamund Seal with mums and toddlers 25 years ago.

Much of it will enable the group to pay for child care supervision of creches it provides for day-time courses.

With the remainder, it will develop its work among parents through primary schools and toddlers groups, and expand into playgroups and secondary schools.

The group says the eight-week courses are for ordinary parents, male or female, married or single, or for anyone who works with children.

“We spend nine months preparing for a child’s arrival, and go to antenatal classes to learn about giving birth and how to look after a new born baby”, said a spokesperson for the group.

“But how much guidance and training do we get to help us cope with the next 18 years of their lives?”

The courses use a practical handbook, video clips and discussion to encourage parents to share their skills and ideas and develop new ways of dealing with problems.

Harry and Doreen celebrate 60 years

A Northborough couple who met in a grocery store and have since travelled the world together, have celebrated their diamond wedding.

Harry and Doreen Burns 25 years ago.

Harry and Doreen Burns were married at Sheffield Cathedral on October 8, 1939, a few weeks after Mr Burns was called up to serve in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

“I got a sleeping out pass for one night, so we went to Hathersage for our honeymoon,” he said.

When he met his wife, Mr Burns was working in the accounts department of Tuckwood's, a high quality grocery store. Mr Burns served on the pastry counter.

“We were engaged for two years and decided to get married when war was declared.

“I was in the Territorial Army and was one of the first to be called up,” Mr Burns said at the couple’s home in Granville Avenue.

Because of an infection of the middle ear, Mr Burns served all his war service in England at the Fox Film Studios at Wembley, which had been taken over by the Army to produce films for the troops.

“I could have had a discharge, but I couldn’t have walked around in a civilian suit while the war was on,” he said.

Mr Burns, too, contributed to the war effort, working at the FEC research laboratories in Wembley, helping to make magnetrons which were used in detecting submarines.

After the war Mr Burns returned to work at Thomas Ward Ltd, then the world’s largest ship breakers and was asked to open up offices in New Zealand, where the family spent nearly four years.

After his retirement, the couple moved to Canada, where their daughter, Christine, lives with her husband. They have two daughters, one of whom is married.

Eight years ago, they decided to return, but still visit Canada and are planning another trip next spring.

They celebrated their anniversary with their son, Howard, his wife and son, with a meal at the Ruddy Duck in Northborough.

State-of-the-art school building opens

A state-of-the-art school building costing half a million pounds opened its doors this week. The New Millennium Block at Casterton Community College was opened on Tuesday by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland

Charlotte Rayner, principal Richard Bird, Sir Jock Kennedy, vice chairman John Ainsoworth of governors and Adam Dale show off the new building 25 years ago.

Sir Jock Kennedy. The block, which is constructed to high energy-conser-vation specifications, boasts nine art classrooms and two offices - all equipped with computer points linked by fibre optic cable.

It has full access for the disabled and has been constructed with money raised by the college, a loan from Barclays bank and grants from the Department of Education and Employment.

Principal Richard Bird said: “This is a great day for the college. The last new building at Casterton was 10 years ago.

“Since then the school has grown by nearly 100 pupils and the demands of the curriculum increase all the time.

“The new block means we can decommission the old temporary classrooms, some of which are over 40 years old.

“There has been some excellent teaching done in those old temporaries.

“Now we have classrooms that are as good as the teaching we do and the results we get.”

Mr Bird also paid tribute to the former chairman of governors Peter Parrish and former chairman of finance, Steve Harris.

“This project could never have been completed without the hours of unpaid work that they gave to the college.”

50 years ago

Stamford man Mr Graham Musgrove shot his way to success on the popular television programme The Golden Shot at the weekend.

And this Sunday he will sit back at his home and watch himself talking with TV star Bob Monkhouse.

“I wrote to the show and told them my wife and I were soon to be celebrating the birth of our first child, within a week I had a reply.”

100 years ago

Club Whist - Mesdames V. Mitchell, F. Clarke, Savill and A. E. Barlow, the Misses E. Adcock and L. Frisby, and Messrs. A. Dobbs, and P. H. Hudson, were the winners in a whist drive at the Conservative Club on Monday. Mr. R. Clarke was M.C., and there were 160 present.

150 years ago

As the result of a competitive examination at the Blue-coat school on Saturday scholarships of the value of 3l. per annum, tenable for two years, payable quarterly on condition of regular attendance at the school, have been awarded to George Brown, son-in-law of Mr. F. Hawkins, compositor, Scotgate, and Robert Nichols, son of Mr. John Nichols, of Exeter's-court.

200 years ago

To be let, and entered upon immediately, that good-accustomed tavern, known by the sign of the Duke of Wellington, now in full trade, most eligibly situated in the High Street, Stamford, in which a considerable business has been carried on by the present occupier, who retires in consequence of ill health. There is a good stock of excellent old ale, and a small part of the Furniture only need be taken. For further particulars apply to Mr. Newey, on the premises.