St Mary’s Street, Stamford to close for work by Anglian Water
Published: 10:00, 23 January 2024
A town centre road will close to allow a new water supply to be installed.
St Mary’s Street in Stamford will be shut on Sunday (January 28) between Castle Street and St Mary’s Hill for work by Anglian Water.
A new water pipe for flats in the area is being installed.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We’d like to thank our customers and road users in advance while we carry out this essential work."