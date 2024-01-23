A town centre road will close to allow a new water supply to be installed.

St Mary’s Street in Stamford will be shut on Sunday (January 28) between Castle Street and St Mary’s Hill for work by Anglian Water.

A new water pipe for flats in the area is being installed.

Road sign on a street showing a road closure.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We’d like to thank our customers and road users in advance while we carry out this essential work."