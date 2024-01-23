Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

St Mary’s Street, Stamford to close for work by Anglian Water

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 23 January 2024

A town centre road will close to allow a new water supply to be installed.

St Mary’s Street in Stamford will be shut on Sunday (January 28) between Castle Street and St Mary’s Hill for work by Anglian Water.

A new water pipe for flats in the area is being installed.

Road sign on a street showing a road closure.
Road sign on a street showing a road closure.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We’d like to thank our customers and road users in advance while we carry out this essential work."

Human Interest Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE