A health and beauty shop has shut after 10 years in a town centre.

The final customers at Neal's Yard Remedies in Stamford were served on Saturday (September 21).

The chain has been selling natural and organic health and beauty products from the High Street store since 2014.

A spokesperson for Neal's Yard Remedies said: “We thank our Stamford customers for their loyalty over the years, and invite them to continue purchasing our natural and organic beauty and wellbeing online at nealsyardremedies.com.”

The closest store is now in Cambridge.

