A group which holds events to raise money for local causes has changed its name to reflect its commitment to the community.

Stamford Kiwanis was founded almost 50 years ago and is known to many in the town for its annual bonfire night display, Santa Sleigh Tour and Big Day Out fundraising events.

Stamford Action will host their annual fireworks display on November 1

Yet its members - made up of local business people and professionals - decided it was time for a change.

“The Stamford towns in America and Canada came over in the late 1970s to start a Kiwanis club in their parent town,” explained trustee and immediate past president, Steve Marsh.

“Increasingly over time, the organisations have drifted apart.”

Stamford Action are regular attendees at events as well as organising several of their own each year

Last month the group disaffiliated from the international organisation, based in the United States, and became a standalone charity, rebranded as Stamford Action.

“We are very much focused on what the Stamford community wants,” Steve explained.

“We put on events for the Stamford community, raise money from them to give back to groups and organisations who need funding.

“Increasingly the international organisation was trying to do more international things, and I suppose, a bit like an amicable divorce, we'd grown apart and just decided we'd better go our own separate ways.”

The Stamford Kiwanis introduced a raft race to the town last year. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He added: “Essentially it’s just a name change and we're no longer part of an international organisation. The members are the same, the objectives of what we do are the same, the same charity number.”

“We went for Stamford Action because it basically does what it says on the tin. We do stuff to raise money to give money back to people so that things can happen. Action.”

Stamford Action has around 13 members at present and raises about £15,000 a year for local charities and groups.

The group is in final preparations for its fireworks display which takes place on Saturday, November 1 at Stamford Welland Academy.