A town figurehead is stepping down after serving the community for 17 years.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg described the role of Stamford town clerk as a privilege when she announced her plans to retire.

The process to appoint her successor will begin shortly and a handover will take place in the spring.

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg is retiring from Stamford Town Council

Patricia said: “After 17 productive years I have taken the decision to retire from my role as town clerk and responsible financial officer at Stamford Town Council.

“I consider it to have been a privilege to have participated in, shared, initiated and sometimes led many important initiatives over the years, not least the complete rehabilitation of the town hall from the deleterious state it was in when I arrived; inspired leadership for which former councillor Jean Bevan deserves full credit.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working across numerous projects and initiatives alongside councillors, community groups and charities to make Stamford an even more interesting and welcoming town in which to live, work in and visit.

“I wish both councillors and the staff at the town hall every success in the future. Naturally, I shall continue to maintain a keen interest in the town council’s most promising future progress and in Stamford town’s enlightened development.”

Stamford mayor Andy Croft said: “I have known Patricia for over 20 years. I have worked alongside her as a councillor since 2015 and we will be very sad to lose her as our town clerk.

“On behalf of all the councillors of Stamford Town Council, I wish her a happy and relaxing retirement. She has provided stability and strong leadership to our council for over 17 years. I know she will be greatly missed by my fellow councillors, staff and residents of the town."

Town councillor Kelham Cooke, who is chairman of the personnel committee, added: “I would like to pay tribute to the superb work that Patricia has undertaken for so many years across our town. It is with my best wishes that I wish her every happiness in her retirement.

“She has a proud legacy of achievement since joining the council back in 2007 and I know from working with her for a number of years, her drive and determination to improve Stamford will be missed.”