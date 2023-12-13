The owners of a town restaurant have announced they will be closing their neighbouring deli business.

Two years ago owners of Stamford restaurant Cloisters Italian Bistro, Jen and Dan Banham, opened a deli in the shop next door in St Mary’s Street.

It followed a successful stint serving takeaway food throughout the pandemic.

Owner Jen Banham in front of Cloisters. The restaurant is remaining open but the deli is closing.

Behind the counter in Cloisters Italian Deli are rolls, focaccia bread, fresh meats and cheeses, biscuits and desserts.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

However it was announced on social media this week that deli staff will serve their last customers on Saturday, December 23.

The post read: “After two years of delivering a fabulous selection of Italian goodies, we have made a big decision to not take the deli into the new year with us.”

They added: “The bistro will not be affected by this decision, and will continue to serve you delicious plates of food as we always have done.

“Thank you all for your support on our deli venture this last couple of years.”

Are you disappointed with the decision to close the deli? Share your views in the comments below.