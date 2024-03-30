A former footballer turned author who plied his trade in Brazil has rubbed shoulders in print with international stars.

Seth Burkett, who played for Stamford AFC from 2008 to 2012, was the subject of a double-page feature in the matchday programme for England’s recent friendly with Brazil.

While the path to England is fairly well trodden for Brazilian talents coming to play in the Premier League, the reverse route is one less travelled.

Seth's story as retold in the matchday programme for England's friendly international with Brazil in March

The former Daniels defender spent a season in South America playing professional football for Brazilian club Sorisso after impressing a talent scout during a tour with Stamford.

“It was nice to have a few mates at the game who messaged me to say they’d seen me in the programme,” said Seth.

“It’s pretty amazing that people are still interested in it.”

Seth has also played for a team in Sri Lanka in his globetrotting football career

Seth wrote a book about the experience, The Boy in Brazil, which was shortlisted for Football Book of the Year at the 2016 British Sport Book Awards and spawned a successful writing career.

The Daniels’ link with Brazilian football - cultivated by Anderson da Silva - did not stop there, with Danny Barker and Alex Brown also going on to have spells there.

Although Seth’s Brazilian odyssey took place 15 years ago, he continues to get messages from people in the football-mad country.

Seth turned author after calling time on his football career

“I became an author basically because of the Brazil story,” he said.

“That season has impacted everything I have done for the rest of my life.

“It’s just nice that the story is still around and the book still seems to sell - I do find it a bit crazy, though.”

Seth was shortlisted for a national sports book award in recent years

Seth moved away from Barnack 18 months ago to live with his partner in Reading, but returned to Lincolnshire last week to speak about his writing career at Spalding Grammar School.

He has also written about his time playing professional football in Sri Lanka and a series of football books for children.

The 33-year-old has a new children’s book out in May, about a TikToker, and then another football book is released on August 1, The Football GOAT. It covers the debate over whether Messi or Ronaldo is the Greatest Of All Time.

When Brazil played Ireland in England in 2010, Seth was invited to watch the match from a private box, and was also invited to Wembley when England last hosted Brazil seven years ago.

But this time he had to settle for watching the match on TV.

England lost the latest clash 1-0 as they continued their preparations for this summer’s Euro 2024 championships.

So how does Seth rate the chances of Gareth Southgate’s side?

“I think England are a good team among five or six good teams who can win it,” he said.

“It’s just about how solid they can be at the back. Realistically we’re probably looking at the quarters or semi-finals, but you never know!”