A town hall could be turned into a museum as part of plans to create ‘a more vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape’.

Documents from Stamford Town Council’s annual meeting held on Monday (March 25) reveal plans are being explored to house a museum in its building in St Mary’s Hill.

A section of the document titled ‘looking ahead’ reads: “We’ll explore the feasibility of turning the town hall into a museum.

Stamford Town Hall

“We’re committed to these efforts to create a more vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape for our community.”

The Lincolnshire County Council-run museum in Broad Street closed in 2010, and moved a small number of exhibits to Stamford Library with the rest being stored in a container behind the building.

In 2019, discussions started about Stamford Town Council opening a museum using the collections and a committee was set up towards the end of 2021.

Work is underway to transfer the historic items into the council’s possession so they can be displayed alongside the current collection which is stored at the town hall.

Stamford Town Council's annual meeting

Stamford town councillor Amanda Wheeler, vice-chairperson of the museum committee, said: “Having a museum here has always been a possibility. It’s the only real council building that is appropriate.

“While we have been working to get accreditation we had to give an address and we gave the town hall.

“At the moment people visit the town hall to see artefacts it currently houses.”

She added that plans are all ‘quite vague’ while the accreditation is ongoing but that it is an exciting time for the ‘ambitious and enthusiastic council’.

Councillors Amanda Wheeler and Shaun Ford in the dungeon below Stamford Town Hall

As well as undertaking feasibility studies on the town hall, the use of the Buttermarket Building in Red Lion Square will also be looked into.

The building houses the toilets the council bought for £1 as well as a currently-vacant upper floor, which could be used as an office space for the council’s administrative staff.

Access arrangements to the room are tricky - being through Nelson's the butchers rather than through the council-owned property.

The project brief is currently in development with funding being sought to finance the plans moving forward.

“Stamford itself is such a historical place,” said Coun Wheeler.

“People come from all over to admire the history.

“For Stamford not to have a dedicated space to celebrate its history is a shame.”

Last month a town councillor put forward his own plans to move the museum into the library building in the High Street.

