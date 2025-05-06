A town twinning agreement has been made official with the signing and official stamping of a ‘twinning oath’.

Representatives of Stamford and Hostomel in the Kyiv region of Ukraine have now signed a memorandum of understanding document, which formalises the twinning relationship between their towns.

The purpose of twinning, as laid out in the memorandum, is to promote cultural understanding and friendship between the residents of the towns, to promote business links, and encourage visits and exchanges.

Oleksii Klitovchenko, Amanda Wheeler, Max Sawyer, Anna Wotherspoon, Andy Croft, Nataliia Yakovleva holding the twinning agreement, Yvette Diaz-Munoz and Kelham Cooke

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke, who signed the memorandum on behalf of its residents, said: “It’s a great honour for Stamford to be officially twinned with Hostomel.

“This partnership is more than just a formal agreement — it’s a symbol of solidarity, resilience, and shared values between our two communities.

“At a time when Ukraine continues to face immense challenges, we are proud to stand alongside Hostomel in friendship.

Mayor Kelham Cooke placing an official stamp onto the memorandum of understanding that makes Stamford and Hostomel twin towns

“We look forward to fostering cultural, educational and civic links that will strengthen and enrich both our towns in the years to come.”

The idea to twin Stamford and Hostomel was inspired by refugee and filmmaker Nataliia Yakovleva, who moved to Stamford from her Hostomel home after the Russian invasion.

Amanda Wheeler, who is currently the deputy mayor of Stamford, put the idea forward and it was taken up by the town council.

Hostomel lies to the northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and has a population of about 18,000 - a similar number to Stamford.

It is home to a cargo airport and was under Russian attack in 2022, when the town’s mayor was among those killed. He had been delivering food and medicine to people.

The Russians have subsequently retreated from the area.

Stamford was twinned with Vence in the south of France in 1978, and the town of Kutna Hora in Czechia in 1999.