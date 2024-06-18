A town high street has been named one of the best in the country.

Stamford’s shopping scene took a spot in a list of seven of the loveliest high streets in the UK in an article by The Times today (Tuesday, June 18).

In the article, Katie Bowman, features editor for The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, reported: “There’s a reason Stamford appears in all those best high street lists and garners so many awards — it’s blooming lovely, from its medieval façades to its pedestrianised cobbles.”

Stamford High Street

She name-checks St Mary’s Books, which is just off the High Street in St Mary’s Hill, for its incredible taxidermy collection, gift shop Katie Cardew in St Mary’s Street, and Arch Label Agency in St Paul’s Street.

Other towns with their high streets mentioned in the list include Lymington in Hampshire, Narberth in Pembrokeshire, North Berwick in East Lothian, Corbridge in Northumberland, Greenwich in London and Royal Hillsborough in Co Down.

Stamford and Rutland are regulars in the national newspaper’s ‘best places to live’ charts.

Stamford High Street stock

