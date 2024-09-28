An exceptional family home set on an elevated town plot is on the market.

This four bedroom home is positioned a short walk from Stamford town centre and has been maintained and improved by the current family who have lived there since 1978.

On approaching the home from Tinwell Road, an iron gate allows access to the front garden which has been tiered over three levels.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford

At the front of the property is the spacious entrance porch, which leads into a centralised hallway.

The hall is light and airy with an original open tread staircase rising to the first floor and an adjoining downstairs toilet.

Positioned to one side of the property is the snug/home office, which is a versatile room with large windows to two aspects.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford

On the opposite side, the living room provides an abundance of space with a large window to the front and a stone fireplace.

From here, there are double doors to an extended, spacious dining room which features patio doors opening up onto the rear garden and a door leading to the breakfast room which flows into the kitchen.

The white, wood-trimmed kitchen features a range of fitted units, including a built-in desk area.

The conservatory, although modest in size, offers a stunning location to relax while enjoying the garden view and privacy.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford

There is also a utility area with space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher. To the first floor there are four well-lit, double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, an airing cupboard and a three-piece family bathroom.

A spacious loft with an electric light and pull down ladder offers useful storage space.

At the back of the property is a private garden which has been landscaped with several planted beds filled with a wealth of colours, wrapping around a centralised lawn.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford

To the rear of the garden, there is a further patio terraced seating area which meets the side of the detached double garage.

A lane behind the property also provides a parking area suitable for two large vehicles.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford is on the market for £800,000.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford

For more information or to book a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01780 754530.



