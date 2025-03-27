A volunteer who has spent much of the last two years delivering aid to soldiers on the Ukraine front line made a brief trip home last weekend.

Stamford Town Council and members of the town’s Ukrainian community, laid on special events to welcome home Jack Bon Holly.

Jack, a former British Army soldier and policeman, sold up and left Stamford in June 2023 to help the Ukrainian people.

Jack is presented with the Mayor's Certificate of Appreciation from Deputy Mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler

He is now based in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, where he and Kharkiv resident Mariya Kabanets raise money to buy aid, particularly medical supplies, and deliver it to frontline troops and civilians.

His first trip home was for purpose rather than pleasure, having overstayed his initial 90-day working visa.

“To fix the visa you have to leave the country,” Jack explained.

Jack Bon Holly and his interpreter and assistant Masha in Kharkiv. Masha has been raising funds for the Ukrainian army since 2014 when she was 15

“They work on a rolling 90-day visa programme, and I was there for over 630 days.

“I recently turned 60 and my police pension started, which isn’t very big, but it gave me enough to clear my credit cards, to start again and just enough to manage this trip. So I thought now’s the time.”

After visiting his 86-year-old mum, Jack then headed to Stamford for three days.

Jack with Ukrainian representatives Natali Ovsepian (second left) and Mila Bunina (right), and Stamford Town councillors Yvette Diaz-Munoz (left), Ed Fancourt (third from left), Max Sawyer (third from right), and deputy mayor Amanda Wheeler

On Wednesday he was presented with the Mayor’s Certificate at a ceremony at Stamford Town Hall.

And the following evening he was invited to a food share event at Christ Church, in Stamford, with locally-based Ukrainians and volunteers.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to stop in Stamford was to meet the Ukrainians here in person,” Jack said.

Jack was invited to meet locally-based Ukrainians at a food share event in Stamford

He left the UK for Poland on Sunday where he will pick up his new 90-day visa before heading back across the border.

Once secured, Jack is being supported by a Ukrainian lawyer to get a year’s temporary residence visa which he can then renew without having to leave Ukraine.

While it’s easy to imagine a break back in England would provide relief and respite, Jack felt guilt at leaving his adopted homeland.

Jack with, from left, Lilya, Iulia, Olena, Lydia and Oleksii

“Kharkiv is really my home now,” he admitted.

“I didn’t realise I was doing it, but during the presentation I kept talking about ‘going home’.

“I’ll be honest, when I first went there I was working as a medivac driver on the frontline so I didn’t expect to live more than three months.

“I went there with no thought of leaving Ukraine and, even now, I can’t really imagine leaving there.”

You can donate to Jack’s aid mission at buymeacoffee.com/jackbonholly and for updates visit https://www.facebook.com/jackbonholly