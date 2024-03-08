Building homes on land earmarked for employment will create a commuter town, people fear.

Exeter Fields off Empingham Road, Stamford, was designated a ‘strategic employment zone’ in 2012 when planning permission was granted for Taylor Wimpey to build 400 homes to the east and south.

Now the landowners, Commercial Estates Group and Cecil Estate Family Trust, are asking South Kesteven District Council if they can instead build 180 homes.

Coun Richard Cleaver led the meeting on Stamford planning issues

A new local plan, setting out where future homes and employment sites are located, is in consultation and councillors called a meeting at Malcolm Sargent School in Empingham Road on Wednesday (March 7) to make residents aware of proposed changes.

One resident voiced their view that if ‘a developer can just change their mind it makes a mockery of the local plan’ while another asked ‘why doesn’t the council just say no?’

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

Carys Vaughan, who has led opposition to the proposed Quarry Farm development to the north of Stamford, said: “Many people have a suspicion that it was always the intention to hold onto the land and convert it into residential, because it’s more profitable.

About 50 people attended the meeting

“Stamford is becoming a commuter town. There isn’t diversity.

“Developers are capitalising on the name of Stamford in order to make a quick buck.”

Another resident added: “How are we going to generate jobs to support youngsters? It is killing the town. The town can’t exist with just houses.”

The propose masterplan for the Stamford West urban extension. Photo: BroadwayMalyan

Deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council Richard Cleaver (Ind – Stamford St John’s) led the meeting.

He told residents he had been under the impression South Kesteven District Council would resist and was ‘taken aback’ when he discovered plans to change the use of the land from employment to housing had been put out to consultation.

Fellow councillor Max Sawyer (Ind – Stamford All Saints) listed companies that have closed large-scale employment sites in town, including Cummins and Blackstone’s, although it was noted that small offices are needed more than large industrial units.

When Taylor Wimpey was granted planning permission in 2012, ‘high quality employment provision’ and community facilities were included in the development design for the west of Stamford.

A hotel and a care home were also mentioned.

But none has not materialised.

Coun Cleaver said a community centre and shops could be reintroduced as an objective, according to a district council planning officer he had spoken with, particularly since there was a lack of these facilities in the immediate area.

The 8.47ha Exeter Fields site is being marketed under the name ‘Stamford Gateway’ with a sales board visible from the A1.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.