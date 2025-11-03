A clothing retailer was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Amanda Wheeler, Stamford’s mayor, cut the ribbon at the launch party of Weird Fish on Saturday.

The High Street retailer now occupies one of the units at the former Wilko site, which was divided into two following its closure two years ago.

Laura Merry, store manager, and Kerry Lee, staff, at the opening of Weird Fish. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The other unit is home to Magnet Kitchens.

Last week, Laura Merry, the store manager, told LincsOnline that since opening on Thursday, October 23, the number of customers walking through the door has exceeded expectations.

On Saturday, Saltburn Smugglers, a modern shanty group, performed between 11am and 1pm and the first 50 customers received a free goodie bag worth £50.

Inside Stamford's Weird Fish. Photo: Iliffe Media

The firm was founded in 1993 and has since opened 36 stores, with the Stamford shop being its second site in Lincolnshire.

Weird Fish also has a shop in Spalding.