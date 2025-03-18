Stamford has been named one of the country’s poshest towns by The Telegraph.

In an article recommending the perfect spring getaway which was published by the newspaper yesterday (March 17), Stamford has been named as one of the 15 poshest towns.

“With its period houses hewn from creamy limestone, genteel Stamford looks less town, more Jane Austen film set,” said journalist Sarah Baxter.

Stamford High Street stock

All Saints’ Street restaurant Orbis and High Street cheese shop Rennet and Rind were given a mention and The George of Stamford was suggested as the place to stay.

Tolethorpe Hall’s outdoor theatre was also given praise for its high-brow culture.

Barn Hill, Stamford

