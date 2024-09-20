A couple and their daughter have pulled their final pints at a pub that changed hands this week.

Mick and Teresa Purvis and their daughter, Carole, have run The Golden Fleece in Stamford’s Sheep Market for the past nine-and-a-half years.

On Wednesday (September 18) they said goodbye to regulars and handed over to Stamford property owner and landlord John Regis, who plans to refurbish the pub.

Mick and Teresa Purvis, former landlords of The Golden Fleece pub in Stamford

On social media, Mr Regis has said: “The new venture will really start on October 21, when we close for a re-fit and make it a beautiful old boozer again.

“I really want Stamford people to enjoy it.”

The pub will continue to serve customers until the refit and it remains an Everards pub with Mr Regis now holding the tenancy.

The Golden Fleece in Sheep Market, Stamford

The Golden Fleece has been a pub since 1846, and sheep were sold in the square outside until 1930.

Mr Purvis said he will continue to be involved in the pub trade in Stamford.