Pupils at Stamford School achieved a 100% pass rate in A-level and BTec qualifications this year.

There were 192 teenagers who took A-level, BTec or equivalent exams at the school, and nine out of ten of those who applied to universities can go to their first choice.

Stamford School pupils have received their A-level results. Photo: Submitted

More than 10% of grades at Stamford School - formerly known as Stamford Endowed Schools - were A* for A-level courses or D* (distinction star) in Btec.

A third of grades were A*or A, and two-thirds of grades were B or above.

Meanwhile, a fifth of pupils achieved three A grades, the equivalent, or better.

About 90% of pupils at Stamford School will go to their first-choice university. Photo: Submitted

Chris Smith, senior deputy head, said: “We are extremely pleased with the ongoing overall upward trend in examination results this summer.

“We have been proud to support our pupils who are now moving on to leading universities, competitive apprenticeships, and promising career paths in a myriad of specialisms.”

He added that the good results reflect “the dedication, determination, and team spirit shown by our young people and the staff who have supported them”.

Chris Smith, senior deputy head at Stamford School. Photo: Submitted

Mark Steed, who has been principal at the school for the past year and left this summer, said: “The wonderful thing about Stamford is that success is celebrated in so many ways.

“The Stamfordians in this cohort are going on to study a variety of courses at university, or to follow an exciting range of professional and vocational opportunities.

“Some are heading to Oxbridge and Russell Group universities, while others are pursuing medical studies, mathematics, or economics.

“There are also pupils taking up industry apprenticeships, overseas sports scholarships, professional sports careers, as well as following their passions to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lamda) or the Courtauld Institute.”

He added: “We wish all those leaving Stamford today every success as they embark on their next chapter.”

Mark Steed, outgoing principal at Stamford School. Photo: Submitted

2025 figures at Stamford School compared to the combined average from the past three years:

A*: 10.5% (three-year average 9.6%)

A* or A: 37.1% (three-year average 33.1%)

A* to B: 65.7% (three-year average 64.2%)

A* to C: 87.1% (three-year average 84.8%).