The owners of an Italian bistro have said that ‘good things have to come to an end’ as they put their restaurant on the market.

Jen and Dan Banham, owners of Cloisters Italian bistro in Stamford, have put the St Mary’s Street restaurant on the market.

The popular bistro opened in 2016 and has spent three years as Stamford’s number one restaurant on TripAdvisor.

Cloisters in Stamford. Photo: Richardson Surveyors

Jen said: “This may come as a shock for some but we’ve decided to put our wonderful restaurant on the market.

“We have had eight amazing years serving Stamford with our Italian cuisine, but sometimes good things have to come to an end.

“We have had some amazing personal achievements over the years.

“Firstly surviving covid to remaining number one on TripAdvisor over the last three years.

“We can’t thank our fantastic staff and wonderful customers enough.”

During their time running Cloisters Jen and Dan also opened a deli in the shop next door which sold rolls, focaccia bread, fresh meats and cheeses, biscuits and desserts.

The deli closed in December 2023 and the unit is now home to a bubble tea shop.

9 St Mary’s Street is on the market with Richardson Surveyors to rent for £27,500 a year.

The Grade II listed building includes a ground floor restaurant with space for more than 30 covers, a fully fitted commercial kitchen and a bar.

Jen said: “Up until we leave we will continue pushing hard and serving great food like we always have.

“On a positive note, we are expanding our delivery options to JustEat as well as remaining on the amazing Stamford Eats app.”



