10 years ago

New retail emporium opens

The grand opening of a retail emporium drew a big crowd keen to browse the pop-up shops and stop for cake and coffee.

The opening of the Love Stamford emporium 10 years ago.

The Love Stamford centre opened under Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street on Saturday.

Stamford's mayor and mayoress Brian and Brenda Sumner took the honour of cutting the ribbon before eager shoppers poured in.

The centre is home to several shops, a coffee bar made from a Mini Cooper and children's play area.

It is run by Andraya and Alex Curtis, who set up the Love Stamford loyalty card.

Andraya said: "It has been such a fantastic weekend meeting customers, loyal Facebook and Twitter followers who have supported our idea from the start and families who have come down to enjoy the play centre and coffee bar.

"The people of Stamford did not let us down. We have very positive feedback from customers on the lay-out of the centre, the children love the Mini car coffee bar and our giant inflatable dinosaur in the play centre has proven very popular particularly with one little boy who has been in every day since we opened to come to his favourite 'dinosaur shop'." Among the retailers to have taken up residence in the centre are children's clothing retailer Bubble and Squeak and textiles shop Fabricadabra, which both relocated from town centre units.

Andraya added: "Having affordable retail space in the centre of Stamford is difficult to obtain. We offer a great space for small businesses to come sell on the day but also to drive people to shop online with them and continue to expand their business.

"I love the already established sense of community and support which is generated from everyone coming together under one roof.

"We need customers to continue to support independent retailers. If customers want an independent option they need to shop local and support local independent retailers."

Sam Bradshaw receives his commendation from Will Phelan

Pupil raises over £300 for charity

Year 8 Stamford School pupil Sam Bradshaw has raised over £300 for charity in the past two years by giving up his birthday presents.

Sam donated £148 to British Blind Sport when he was in Year 7, and this year he has surpassed himself by raising £170 for the Evergreen Care Trust.

Sam's generosity prompted headmaster Will Phelan to award him a commendation.

Young footballer reveals all in new book

A footballer who swapped Stamford for Samba to spend a year playing in Brazil has released a book about his time in South America.

Seth Burkett (23) wrote The Boy in Brazil: Living, Loving and Learning in the Land of Football following a dream move in 2009.

Seth, who now lives in Barnack, had been touring with Stamford AFC youth team in Salvador when coaches spotted his talent.

A training session with top-flight team Vitoria led to him joining Sorriso Esporte Clube, a team that played in the Mato Grosso League in the Brazilian State Championships. Playing at left-back in the televised Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior tournament, the media loved the tale of the lad who was the only English footballer to be playing professionally in Brazil. The book tells of his testing digs in Sorriso, his teammates' love of the ladies, a close-up view of Liverpoolstar Philippe Coutinho, and bureaucratic issues which eventually led to his return to England in 2010 when his visa expired without his knowledge.

Seth - who became known as Sefi by teammates unable to pronounce his name - said: "I had such a wonderful time in Brazil. Everyone was so friendly and it was an experience I will never forget.

“I have had three or four offers to return and I would love to, but there is always an issue with forms. "I love Brazil, but I have no idea how they will organise a World Cup."

Edward wowes BGT judges

The audience gasped in shock as young Edward Pinder's second knife bounced back from the wooden board, narrowly missing Simon Cowell.

But the four Britain's Got Talent judges still saw enough in the Bisbrooke 11-year-old to give him four 'yeses' and put him through to the next round. Edward, who has grown up performing with his family in Pinder's Circus, has quickly become a star after appearing on the ITV1 show on Saturday.

Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell was so impressed by Edward's abilities that he got up on stage to take part in an act for the first time in the show's history.

Edward wasn't phased by the unexpected target. Speaking this week, he said: "I was quite confident because I do the act every day with my mum.

“Throwing knives at someone that's really famous made me a bit nervous but I knew I could do it."

Simon's fellow judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon watched the performance nervously. And even though Edward's second knife didn't quite stick, all four- including Simon himself - said 'yes' to put Edward through. Simon later told the youngster and his mum that "I kind of felt my life going before me then" and fellow judge Amanda Holden said: "You nearly killed Simon Cowell!"

25 years ago

Hotel chefs celebrate achievements

Three staff at Stamford's George Hotel have celebrated prestigious honours in their fields. Chef de partie, Gareth Thorpe, won the Anglia heat of the National Commis Rotisseur Competition 1999.

He went on to take second place in the national final, in London on April 13.

Supervisor in the Garden Lounge department, Denise Chick and porter, Simon Holliday, have passed the Higher National Certificate of the Wines and Spirits Education Trust.

Sue Rudkin, training officer at The George, stressed the rarity of staff passing the advanced exam.



Burghley House on prime time TV

The historic rooms of Burghley House, Stamford, were thrown open to a visiting television crew this week.

Robert Llewelyn, better known as Crichton from the hit TV series Red Dwarf, came along to take part in the film entitled Treasure Quest the programme will be aired on Sky's Discovery Channel in the first week in June.

The series will visit a number of stately homes and castles throughout Britain, and will pit teams of staff from the homes in a number of challenges in their place of work.

Players will be tested on their knowledge of the historic houses.

Michael Keating, the producer of Treasure Quest, said: "I would like to thank Lady Victoria for letting us film in Burghley House.

“Viewers will be able to enjoy its splendour from the comfort of their own armchairs. The series will be a romp through our country's heritage."

He added: "Lady Victoria was brilliant, she was a real natural in front of the camera and told some brilliant stories as we went round the house."

Step back in time to Civil War

The English Civil War was the theme for visitors to Stamford Museum when they were given a unique taste of life in the past.

The museum, based in Broad Street, opened its doors to people of all ages for a number of events which focused on the conflicts and lifestyles of the period.

Children made warts to stick on their faces, modelled from the famous growth sported by Oliver Cromwell.

Neck armour pieces called 'Gorgets' were also made and worn, and the children also had the chance to taste genuine civil war dishes.

These included Queen Henrietta-Maria Morning Broth' made from boiling a whole hen and adding onion, thyme, mint and lemon.

Other dishes tried were 'Gervase Markhom's Chicken Pye' which was eaten back in 1615.

It was made of cubed chicken, currants, raisins, prunes, cinnamon and sugar, encased in pastry.

And an assortment of tarts such as 'Black Tart Stuff" and 'Sweet Spinach Tarts', all authentic to the period, were eaten.

Mark Ricard of Stamford Museum said: "The day was very well attended and successful." Battles and skirmishes from the war were reported by the children with parchment and quill pens, and members of the Sir Edward Montague Regiment of Foot Soldiers attended in full Civil War uniform to speak to the visitors at the museum.

Youngsters get baking during holidays

Youngsters at the Mulberry Bush out-of-school club rolled up their sleeves and tried their hands at baking during the Easter holidays was one of many fun activities laid on to amuse four to 12-year-olds at the club, based at Stamford College's Drift Road site.

They were also taken on trips to the park and had a go at various crafts at the group which ran from 8am to 6pm during weekdays from April 6-16.

Club supervisor, Elaine Wharam, said: "The main thing is to have fun. The children enjoyed themselves.”

She added that a lot of the children do not have the chance to try cooking at home.

She said: "It's good to see a result from something you have started from scratch yourself. "The children ate the cakes later on — that was the bit they seemed to enjoy the most."

Medical equipment to help asthma sufferers

Children and babies suffering from asthma have benefitted from medical equipment donated by a group of women.

Stamford Ladies Luncheon Club presented nine Aerochambers to local surgeries and a Pulseoximeter to a representative of Peterborough General Hospital at their annual charity luncheon last Thursday.

More than 100 ladies turned up for the meal, making it the best turnout ever.

Nancy Manners, club chairman said: "They felt extremely good about it. When I told them it was to be our charity for the year they were all in agreement. For us, anything to do with local children is good."

David Asher, from Sothebys, came to the luncheon, held at the Barnsdale Lodge Hotel, and gave a talk about his work accompanied by slides.

The Aerochambers, split between the Sheep Market Surgery, St Mary's Surgery and the Little Surgery, will be used to control medication given to babies.

The Pulseoximeter, given to Ann Smallman, lead nurse for children's services at Peterborough General Hospital's Paediatric Depart-ment, will enable doctors to quickly assess how much medication to give children and babies suffering from asthma.

50 years ago

Percy Dowse, Canada’s “Mad Trapper’ has returned home after 45 years - thanks to the Mercury.

Mrs Violet Porter, of Manthorpe, had not seen brother Percy for 37 years and then she picked up the Mercury in 1967.

And there she saw Mr Charles Harrison, the “Wheat King” of Canada, with whom Percy emigrated.

Violet got in touch with Mr Harrison who gave her the address of her long-lost brother.



100 years ago

Dancers help the infirmary - About 150 attended a dance in aid of the Infirmary, held at the Assembly-rooms on Monday.

Messrs. A. Baker, J.Eayrs, jun, W. S. Ennals, and S. Farrow were M.C’s and Messrs. G. Chapman and F. Tinkler acted as stewards.

The refreshments were managed by Mrs F. Conington, Mrs C. W. Hall, Mrs J. S. Rollings, Miss Holmes, Mrs Dagley, Mrs Bell and Mrs Bluff.

150 years ago

A magnificent state carriage for the Marquis of Exeter has just been turned out of the atelier of Messrs.

Hibbins and Payne, carriage-builders, St. Martin's. The Burghley arms and the coronet are emblazoned on a rich sky-blue ground, most delicately painted, and the hammer cloth is of elaborate workmanship.

The whole is indeed a work of art reflecting credit upon the town as well as the firm who have executed the order.

200 years ago

Laxton respectfully acquaints his friends in Stamford and Spalding, and their respective vicinities, that, in consequence of an unprecedented increase in his business, he has recently added to his former stock an excellent assortment of superfine and other Cloths, Cassimeres, Nankeens (striped and plain), Toilenets, Quiltings, &c., of the value of one thousand pounds, which he has selected with great care, and having purchased the same for ready money, will be enabled to offer them at such low prices as must ensure him the continuance of the extensive patronage which he now enjoys, and which it will be his study to merit.