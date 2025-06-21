Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford’s St Mary’s Road forced to shut after spillage

By Andrew Brookes
andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:41, 21 June 2025

A town centre road has been forced to close while a spillage is cleared up.

St Mary’s Road in Stamford has been shut this afternoon (Saturday June 21) — with police and firefighters on the scene.

Eyewitnesses have suggested that a lorry had shed a load of bins carrying ‘oil and fish guts’ — with fire crews seen using material to try to soak up the spillage.

The road has been taped off between Cheyne Lane and St Mary’s Hill.

