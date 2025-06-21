A town centre road has been forced to close while a spillage is cleared up.

St Mary’s Road in Stamford has been shut this afternoon (Saturday June 21) — with police and firefighters on the scene.

The road has been closed

The spillage has caused issues

Fire crews were seen soaking up the spillage

Eyewitnesses have suggested that a lorry had shed a load of bins carrying ‘oil and fish guts’ — with fire crews seen using material to try to soak up the spillage.

An eye witness spots firefighters on the scene in Stamford

The road has been closed off

The road has been taped off between Cheyne Lane and St Mary’s Hill.