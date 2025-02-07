Major roadworks will affect one of a town’s main access routes for up to two months.

The full rebuild of a stretch of Ryhall Road in Stamford will cost more than half a millon pounds.

The section earmarked for work by Lincolnshire County Council lies between the Stamford Hospital roundabout and the entrance to Stamford Retail Park, which includes McDonald’s, Currys and what will be a new PureGym.

It will involve resurfacing and the refurbishment of two pedestrian crossings.

A spokesperson for the council says the project will cost £540,000 and start in September. They could not say if the road would be fully closed at any point.

The Stamford North development of up to 1,350 homes, which received outline planning approval in December, will result in more changes to Ryhall Road. These include a junction with an east-west link road across the development, and the realignment of a section of Ryhall Road slightly to the east, just north of Borderville Sports Centre.

The aim of the realignment is to reduce speeds through the area.

The developer’s work will not duplicate or ‘undo’ the council’s, the spokesperson added.

It is the responsibility of the county council to make sure road surfaces and junctions are up to scratch as homes are built, although developers are required to make financial contributions towards infrastructure.

Money from the developers of Stamford North will be spent on traffic calming in Arran Road, Little Casterton Road, Radcliffe Road and Scotgate, and upgrading the pedestrian crossing on Sidney Farm Lane to one with traffic lights. It will also pay for public transport improvements.