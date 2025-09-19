A town road is set to shut for three nights for resurfacing works.

Belton Street, in Stamford, will close from Monday, October 13, to Thursday, October 16, between 8pm and 6am.

A full road closure will be in place overnight, with access limited to residents and emergency vehicles only.

The road will reopen each morning to help reduce traffic disruption.

Two-way temporary traffic signals will be installed at the junction with Wharf Road, but these will be removed outside the planned working hours.

The works will be carried out by Lincolnshire County Council.