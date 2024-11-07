A major extension to Stamford's "primary long-stay car park" has received final approval from South Kesteven District Council.

The scheme will add 146 new parking bays to the Cattlemarket car park, including 11 accessible bays and eight electric vehicle charging spots, in an effort to meet increased demand, particularly on busy days such as market days.

The brownfield site designated for the extension, formerly the outdoor cattle market, is southwest of the existing car park and has been vacant since October 2010.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

The car park currently has 275 spaces, plus 15 designated for disabled users, and this extension is expected to cost around £550,000.

During the meeting, Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John's), cabinet member for property and public engagement, informed the committee that the proposed extension would "support the economic function of the town centre."

He added that it would be "entirely appropriate" for the site to be "put to good use for public benefit".

Questions were raised about why Stamford Town Council objected to the extension, arguing that an additional assessment should be completed on future capacity requirements for parking in Stamford before the project progresses.

In response, Councillor Cleaver remarked that he didn’t understand their logic.

Councillor Max Sawyer (Independent), who is also a member of the town council, echoed this sentiment, saying: "As far as I’m concerned, the sooner the better. Stamford really needs this, let's get it done."

A tender and specifications to appoint a contractor for the works have already been prepared, with plans to issue them this month.

A survey carried out on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, 2023 highlighted that Stamford’s car parks are particularly busy on Fridays due to the market and on Saturdays. The survey revealed a lack of available spaces, with many town centre car parks full during peak times.

On the Saturday, car parks were observed to get busier in the early afternoon, while on-street spaces in Bath Row and Broad Street were mostly full throughout the day.