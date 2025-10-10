Bollards are not yet blocking rogue vehicles from a pedestrianised high street because Reform UK has slowed local government activity.

This was the message from Conservative councillor Kelham Cooke, who gave an update on the matter at a meeting of Stamford Town Council.

A sign notifying people of the pedestrian zone at the top of Ironmonger Street in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

On Monday last week, St Leonard’s Street resident Adrian Morrell attended the evening meeting at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill to ask why the bollards that have been agreed to by Lincolnshire County Council have not yet been installed to protect the pedestrianised areas of Ironmonger Street and High Street.

Stamford town councillor Max Sawyer also expressed dissatisfaction, saying that if town councillors had chosen free-standing barriers rather than ‘rising bollards’ it “could have been done 18 months ago” and “saved thousands of pounds in costs”.

Coun Cooke, who is county councillor for Stamford East and sits on the town council, told Mr Morrell, Coun Sawyer and others gathered at the meeting: “As a Stamford town councillor I absolutely agree it must happen.

A sign notifying people of the pedestrian zone at the top of the High Street in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

“In terms of Lincolnshire County Council, it was announced before the county council elections. Now officers are reviewing all pre-election decisions, including Stamford’s bollards.”

He added that meetings to discuss local issues with the elected head of highways used to take place regularly, but these have also been on hold since Reform UK won a majority on Lincolnshire County Council on May 1. Executive councillor for highways and transport Michael Cheyne (Reform UK - Boston West) has said a meeting for the Stamford area will take place in November - more than six months later.

Coun Cheyne has also ruffled feathers through a comment he made about Stamford Transport Plan, which includes ways to make cycling safer, to help people with mobility issues, and to add more pedestrian crossings. He said the plan, “whilst impressive from Stamford’s perspective, might be considered a little ambitious from this administration’s perspective”.

At the town council meeting, Coun Sawyer replied to Coun Cooke to say he accepted what he had said, adding that decisions such as whether or not to install bollards in a high street should be devolved to elected representatives based in the town.

“Bollards will not affect anyone except those in Stamford and so making the decision in Lincoln is idiotic,” he said.

Stamford Town Council is sending a letter to the head of Lincolnshire County Council highways expressing disappointment at the lack of action.

What do you think? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk