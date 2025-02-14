School pupils can see history played out in front of their eyes through a new series of workshops next month.

Stamford Town Council is launching a free Schools Workshop Programme, part of a pilot scheme aimed at Key Stage 2 and 3 pupils.

The immersive experience features costumed performances from Black Knight Historical, hands-on artefact exploration, and interactive storytelling.

Stamford Town Hall will host the free workshops including a look at Stamford Bull Run and historic trials

Workshop themes includes a look at Stamford’s history in Time-Travel Tour and historic trials in Villains, Verdicts and Victims, and the Stamford Bull Run will be re-enacted in Bulls, Blood and Brawls.

Debate, Decisions and Democracy features council debate role play, while Pounds, Pints and Paces is a hands-on study of old measurements and currency.

It takes place from 9.30am to 11.30am and 1pm to 3pm each day from Monday to Friday, March 24 to 28. Stamford catchment area schools will be given priority booking until February 26.

To book, email Victoria Newton at heritageofficer@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk