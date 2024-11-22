A town’s Christmas market has been cancelled this weekend due to safety concerns relating to bad weather.

Stamford Town Council took the decision regarding Sunday’s event ‘with heavy heart’ this afternoon.

The council had organised the event, which was to have had 130 stalls and involved several town centre road closures.

Stamford Christmas market is cancelled due to Storm Bert

Storm Bert, as it has been named nationally, will bring heavy rain and high winds over the weekend.

At a meeting this afternoon, town councillors came to the decision it was not safe to carry on with the market, which would have attracted thousands of people into the centre of Stamford.

Event organiser Coun Jo Winterbourne said: "We have done everything we can to try and make the Christmas market happen, but it is just not deemed safe to continue with our plans for Sunday, which have been months in the making.

“We understand the inconvenience and disappointment caused and we'd like to extend our sincere thanks to our traders for their interest in supporting this event. We hope to be back, and bigger than ever, in 2025."