A town’s festive season got off to an unusual start last night (Thursday, November 27).

Inventor and YouTube personality Colin Furze was the guest of honour at Stamford’s Christmas lights switch-on and as well as having the privilege of pushing the plunger to switch the lights on, he also ‘drenched’ the waiting crowds in Red Lion Square with a unique take on festive snow.

As well as the usual carols from pupils at Malcolm Sargent and St Gilbert’s primary schools, Spark! also brought their LED drummers and stilt walkers to town to really brighten things up.

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Colin Furze - the guest of honour. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Many of the town centre’s shops also stayed open late to make the most of the huge crowds.

“It was an absolutely incredible night,” said mayor of Stamford, Amanda Wheeler. “The atmosphere was buzzing and there was a huge crowd. I couldn’t have been more thrilled at the turnout.

“It was a balmy night weather wise, which was a relief after last year’s storm which, of course, cancelled the Christmas market a few days later.”

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. One of the youngest there - Arthur Russell (3 months) with dad Scott Russell. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

She said Colin was the “perfect” person to turn on the lights.

“He’s so well-known and to have him live here in Stamford is amazing,” said Amanda. “I told all the children beforehand that it’s like having our own elf living here who makes incredible things and the reaction when he sprayed his ‘snow’ was great.”

Amanda had particular praise for Spark! which she said followed their performance with a procession down the High Street to encourage those in town for the lights switch on to also shop locally at the same time.

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Andrew Downing the Stamford Town Crier. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Members of the drum group Sparks! Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Colin Furze - the guest of honour. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

Stamford Christmas lights switch-on 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Lowndes

“The drummers were really great and I really hope their procession brought lots of people into town to support our local shops,” said Amanda.

“It really was a brilliant way to start Christmas.”

The next event coming to Stamford is a Christmas Market this Sunday (November 30), when there will be an entertainment hub in St George’s Square, featuring live performances, crafts, airbrush tattoos and snow globe photo booth, while Santa will set up his grotto in St Michael’s Churchyard.

There will be stalls and food and drink vendors on Broad Street, High Street, Ironmonger Street and St Mary’s Street, and roaming festive entertainment.

Free parking will be available in all SKDC car parks and at Stamford College, via Drift Road.