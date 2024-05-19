I was really astounded with the generosity of those who supported once more the Poppy Appeal that began October 1, 2023 and included last November’s Appeal.

Once again I must thank all those very generous people of Stamford and surrounding villages who live, work and shop in Stamford. I have received notification from headquarters and Stamford has now raised £54,458.30. This is incredible as it is £6,000 more than last year’s total.

Morrisons, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s supermarkets who allow us a stall for the two weeks, were very helpful once more and I thank them for all they did. I also want to thank all my volunteers who gave their time to look after the stalls in whichever Supermarket they volunteered for. Those who did extra when we were short on the rota and those who are happy to do more than a couple of shifts. We also had donations from Ryhall village, Great Casterton and Easton-on-the-Hill.

Daniel helping his dad Andy Headley at Waitrose

My thanks to my deputy Peter Wharam for setting up the Morrisons stall at 6am and when relieved at 7.45am then going to set up the Sainsbury stall and closing it in the evening. My thanks also to Clive and June Green for closing the Morrisons stall every night.

We were allowed once more, three contactless machines this year one for each supermarket and these were as follows:

Morrison’s: £16,955.87

Waitrose: £14,309.90

Sainsbury’s: £8,842.58

Schools. All Stamford schools as well as Uffington Primary, Copthill School, Ryhall Primary and Great Casterton Primary and Great Casterton College took part this year. Malcolm Sargent School raised an incredible £719.15 and St. George’s School £386.28. The schools totalled £3,009.75

Jack Clayton in his red arrow flying suit helping his grandad Rutland County Councillor David Wilby at Morrisons.

Thank you to Frankie Rae who raised over £3,200 with her red and purple knitted poppies that were available in all three Supermarkets, also to Linda Mills for her donation of £197.29 from the sale of knitted poppies.

To Karina Thorne and Pat McCaig for their very popular clip on Poppies raising £2,500. The hours you all spend during the year making and donating knitted and clip on poppies is very much appreciated.

To Maria Jackson, Chris and Ian Pybus, and Alan Mumford, who counted the cash and the staff at Lloyds Bank Stamford for all they did.

To the station commander at RAF Wittering for allowing the base personnel to help once more. To Cpl Tom Brodie and personnel from 3 Mobile Catering Squadron RAF and Royal Engineers from 20 Works Group and 12 Engineer Group for your help in the Supermarkets.

I thank you all very much once again.

We had awards to give out this year and some of these were presented at our Branch Social Evening by our Stamford Branch President Councillor David Wilby on Monday 18th March.

5 year awards go to Roy and Heather Stafford, Maisie Jarvis, Caroline Jenkinson, Terry Meader, Sara Ford, Dawn Barrett, Linda Battle and Tracy Arden

10 year awards go to Linda Baron, Nigel Barrett, Morag Roberts, Maria Jackson, David Thompson , Martin Vines, Peter Wharam Terri Cusack, June Green, Andy Headley, Ivan Graham

15 year awards go to John Curtis, Frankie and Bob Rae

20 year award goes to Dave Young

40 year award goes to Cate Goodwin.

I must also thank Steve Bonde who designed and printed free of charge the certificates to those who raised over £100, the appreciation certificates and for his many hours spent at Waitrose.

Thank you all once again.

Jim Jackson - Poppy Appeal organiser